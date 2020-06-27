All apartments in St. Paul
1004 Front Ave.

1004 Front Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1004 Front Ave. Available 09/01/19 Large Single Family Home by Como Park! - Check out this great Como Park single family home from Steve and Housing Hub!

This home has a huge kitchen, with the only bathroom off of kitchen. The dining room has nice parkay floors with the nice sized living room having original hardwood floors. It has two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs. This house is huge with a ton of storage. There are two off street parking spots behind the house with a spot for a fire pit and some patio furniture as well.

Just blocks from Como Park, Lake Como, the Como Zoo and the Twin Cities Model train museum. Grab some lunch at Gabes by the Park and head to Como Park to check out one of the best parks and zoos in Minnesota!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3755583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Front Ave. have any available units?
1004 Front Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Front Ave. have?
Some of 1004 Front Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Front Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Front Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Front Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Front Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Front Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Front Ave. offers parking.
Does 1004 Front Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Front Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Front Ave. have a pool?
No, 1004 Front Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Front Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1004 Front Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Front Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Front Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
