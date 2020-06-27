Amenities

1004 Front Ave. Available 09/01/19 Large Single Family Home by Como Park! - Check out this great Como Park single family home from Steve and Housing Hub!



This home has a huge kitchen, with the only bathroom off of kitchen. The dining room has nice parkay floors with the nice sized living room having original hardwood floors. It has two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs. This house is huge with a ton of storage. There are two off street parking spots behind the house with a spot for a fire pit and some patio furniture as well.



Just blocks from Como Park, Lake Como, the Como Zoo and the Twin Cities Model train museum. Grab some lunch at Gabes by the Park and head to Como Park to check out one of the best parks and zoos in Minnesota!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



