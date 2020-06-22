Rent Calculator
All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6901 Stevens Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6901 Stevens Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6901 Stevens Avenue
6901 Stevens Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6901 Stevens Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home for Rent in Richfield! - Charming 2 bedroom remodeled house with garage. New kitchen appliances. Washer-Dryer included. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375
(RLNE4557589)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
6901 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richfield, MN
.
Is 6901 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Stevens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richfield
.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Stevens Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 Stevens Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
