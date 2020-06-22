All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6901 Stevens Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6901 Stevens Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Stevens Avenue

6901 Stevens Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6901 Stevens Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home for Rent in Richfield! - Charming 2 bedroom remodeled house with garage. New kitchen appliances. Washer-Dryer included. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375

(RLNE4557589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
6901 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
Is 6901 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Stevens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Stevens Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 Stevens Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 Stevens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 Stevens Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities