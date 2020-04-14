All apartments in New Hope
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3757 Hillsboro Avenue N

3757 Hillsboro Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
Northwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home- brand new kitchen- new stainless steel appliances- new granite- gleaming hardwood floors- brand new upper level bath- move in ready and ready to show!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have any available units?
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have?
Some of 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
