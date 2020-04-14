Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N
3757 Hillsboro Avenue North
·
Location
3757 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
Northwood West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home- brand new kitchen- new stainless steel appliances- new granite- gleaming hardwood floors- brand new upper level bath- move in ready and ready to show!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have any available units?
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Hope, MN
.
What amenities does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have?
Some of 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Hillsboro Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Hope
.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3757 Hillsboro Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
