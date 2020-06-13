306 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN

"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)

Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more