/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1456 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1427 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1408 Winnetka Ave N
1408 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
Come view this 4-bed, 1.
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1488 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,879
1392 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1490 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Minnehaha
7 Units Available
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1307 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1439 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1323 Oliver Ave N
1323 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1323 Oliver Ave N - Property Id: 68091 ***EMAIL FOR FREE APPLICATION: vrrentalapplication@gmail.
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.
Similar Pages
New Hope Apartments with BalconyNew Hope Apartments with GarageNew Hope Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Hope Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN