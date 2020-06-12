/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:07 AM
195 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1218 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1254 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1259 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1197 sqft
Luxurious amenities in units include laundry, walk-in closets, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Community features bike storage, game room, hot tub, and pool. Great location close to shopping at Plymouth Town Center and Arbor Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eliot
18 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1121 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 05:12pm
25 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1038 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Triangle
9 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Minnehaha
40 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1147 sqft
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
