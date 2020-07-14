Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed elevator pet friendly

Bass Lake Crossing offers unique and extremely large floor plans. We feature abundant storage, walk-in closets and sunken living rooms. Our third floor apartments have wood-burning fireplaces. All of our large kitchens have windows and an adjacent dining area. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. We are located blocks from shopping and eateries, one mile from Hwy 169 and 1/2 block to the bus line downtown.

Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.



Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.