Amenities
Bass Lake Crossing offers unique and extremely large floor plans. We feature abundant storage, walk-in closets and sunken living rooms. Our third floor apartments have wood-burning fireplaces. All of our large kitchens have windows and an adjacent dining area. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. We are located blocks from shopping and eateries, one mile from Hwy 169 and 1/2 block to the bus line downtown.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.