Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Bass Lake Crossing

5701 Quebec Ave N · (763) 452-9085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN 55428
Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 601-302 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621-300A · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 605-300 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 605-206 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bass Lake Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
Bass Lake Crossing offers unique and extremely large floor plans. We feature abundant storage, walk-in closets and sunken living rooms. Our third floor apartments have wood-burning fireplaces. All of our large kitchens have windows and an adjacent dining area. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. We are located blocks from shopping and eateries, one mile from Hwy 169 and 1/2 block to the bus line downtown.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bass Lake Crossing have any available units?
Bass Lake Crossing has 11 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bass Lake Crossing have?
Some of Bass Lake Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bass Lake Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Bass Lake Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bass Lake Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bass Lake Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Bass Lake Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Bass Lake Crossing offers parking.
Does Bass Lake Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bass Lake Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bass Lake Crossing have a pool?
No, Bass Lake Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Bass Lake Crossing have accessible units?
No, Bass Lake Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Bass Lake Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Bass Lake Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bass Lake Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Bass Lake Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
