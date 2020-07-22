Apartment List
267 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in New Hope offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.

1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake Park
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706 Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
10 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,302
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
$
42 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
13 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1422 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
26 Units Available
Oak Hill
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,217
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
16 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
37 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,344
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
$
32 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,060
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
3 Units Available
Minnehaha
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a tanning room, a pool, and bike and running paths. Along the scenic Cedar Lake Trail, these apartment homes feature fireplaces, in-home laundry and plank flooring. Easy access to Highway 169.
$
2 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,405
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
28 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,296
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
32 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,185
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
8 Units Available
Triangle
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
$
11 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,489
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
18 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,497
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,143
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
$
23 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
City Guide for New Hope, MN

"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)

Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in New Hope, MN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in New Hope offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in New Hope. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in New Hope can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

