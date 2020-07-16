Apartment List
229 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Hope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,408
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake Park
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706 Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
43 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1422 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
2 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$959
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Gates in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
36 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,366
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
41 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,489
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,497
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
19 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 08:55 PM
17 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Birchwood
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,069
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,352
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,113
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Eliot
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
7 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Point in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 03:00 PM
10 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
5 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
14 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,755
1162 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,375
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
City Guide for New Hope, MN

"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)

Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New Hope, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Hope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

