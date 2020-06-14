253 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN

/
1 bedroom apartments
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Sunny Hollow
12 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Valley Place
8 Units Available
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,324
860 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
2 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
3 Units Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$869
900 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
15 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
857 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,661
844 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,241
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Eliot
4 Units Available
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
Convenient access to the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets and dishwashers. Luxury community features clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,434
860 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Edinburgh
14 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
