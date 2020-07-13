All apartments in New Hope
New Hope, MN
Kings Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Kings Manor

Open Now until 5pm
4309 Rhode Island Ave N · (763) 225-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN 55428
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4425-326 · Avail. now

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
Kings Manor offers a variety of floor plans and styles with walk-in closets. We have large kitchens and separate dining areas. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities, with a separate area for bath/shower. We have a great location and are within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and the bus line. We are only a mile away from Hwy 169 and Hwy 100.

Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kings Manor have any available units?
Kings Manor has a unit available for $1,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Kings Manor have?
Some of Kings Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kings Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Manor is pet friendly.
Does Kings Manor offer parking?
Yes, Kings Manor offers parking.
Does Kings Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kings Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Manor have a pool?
No, Kings Manor does not have a pool.
Does Kings Manor have accessible units?
No, Kings Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Kings Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kings Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, Kings Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
