Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

116 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Hope apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Broadway
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillsboro in New Hope. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Valley Place
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Park
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4661 Independence Avenue N 61-105 Available 10/01/20 Call Joe at 763-453-8687 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath available August/September (RLNE4201968)
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 27 at 03:18pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 04:29pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
$1,081
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake Park
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706 Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,244
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
42 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
30 Units Available
Winnetka Hills
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Park
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
950 sqft
6402 DOUGLAS DRIVE #208 Available 09/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Valley Place
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2215 Stroden Cir
2215 Stroden Circle, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1593 sqft
A spacious townhouse in Golden Valley for $1,997 per month. This home has the appearance of a loft style design and includes 3 bedrooms with an abundance of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Place
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
City Guide for New Hope, MN

"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)

Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Hope, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Hope apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

