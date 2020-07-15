Apartment List
249 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Hope renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,408
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of New Hope
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
13 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,252
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
5 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:02 PM
30 Units Available
Winnetka Hills
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
42 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
3 Units Available
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 169, this apartment complex boasts a modern clubhouse, media room, swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Units have carpets and bathtubs. Close to the Hilde Performance Center and famous amphitheater.
Results within 5 miles of New Hope
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
4 Units Available
Birchwood
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,069
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Oak Hill
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,352
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Triangle
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
36 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,353
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
38 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
41 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Elmwood
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,532
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,076
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
9 Units Available
Blackstone
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,369
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
35 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,125
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,113
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1150 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
25 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1131 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
19 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,306
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
City Guide for New Hope, MN

"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)

Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in New Hope, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Hope renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

