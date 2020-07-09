All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Wellstone

620 E Franklin Ave · (612) 324-1181
Location

620 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Residents at The Wellstone enjoy a convenient downtown location complete with views of the Minneapolis skyline, spacious apartments and outdoor balconies.\n\nOffering a blend of affordable and market rate apartments, The Wellstone opened in December 2008.\n\nThe property incorporates green building strategies which offer significant health, economic and environmental benefits for residents and the greater community. The Wellstone has a solar hot water system and an underground parking garage helps preserve the grounds for green space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 in state/$55 out of state per applicant
Deposit: $500 or equal to one months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $50
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $50
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellstone have any available units?
Wellstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellstone have?
Some of Wellstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellstone currently offering any rent specials?
Wellstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellstone is pet friendly.
Does Wellstone offer parking?
Yes, Wellstone offers parking.
Does Wellstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellstone have a pool?
No, Wellstone does not have a pool.
Does Wellstone have accessible units?
Yes, Wellstone has accessible units.
Does Wellstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellstone has units with dishwashers.
