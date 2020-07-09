Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

Residents at The Wellstone enjoy a convenient downtown location complete with views of the Minneapolis skyline, spacious apartments and outdoor balconies.



Offering a blend of affordable and market rate apartments, The Wellstone opened in December 2008.



The property incorporates green building strategies which offer significant health, economic and environmental benefits for residents and the greater community. The Wellstone has a solar hot water system and an underground parking garage helps preserve the grounds for green space.