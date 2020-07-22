/
/
/
ventura village
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
335 Apartments for rent in Ventura Village, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
2 Units Available
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
940 sqft
Great location, just a 15-minute walk from downtown. Community features heated underground parking, convenience store and playground. Bright apartments include ample storage, separate kitchens and other luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
947 sqft
Perfectly situated for urban living, these apartments in central Minneapolis feature granite countertops, French balcony and designer cabinets. Community amenities include a yoga studio, outdoor playground, and on-site underground parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2006-2008 Park Avenue South
2006 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom Minutes From Downtown! - Beautiful spacious one bedroom apartment minutes from downtown with hardwood floors, custom hardwood built in buffet.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura Village
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
105 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
24 Units Available
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
671 sqft
Centrally located near downtown Minneapolis and the business district, these units offer unique floor plans, high ceilings and European-style washer/dryers, as well as with controlled access, community rooms and guest suites for visitors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
14 Units Available
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
755 sqft
You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
16 Units Available
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,101
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
49 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,297
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
27 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
18 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,178
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
27 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
43 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
49 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,050
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 04:07 AM
13 Units Available
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,084
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,176
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FIT Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
86 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$899
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 21 at 02:40 AM
$
37 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
