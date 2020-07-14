All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

410 Apartments

410 6th Street Southeast · (952) 529-4935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 6th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 410 Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
410 6th St Apartments offers convenient, affordable college town living with immediate access to the bus line, restaurants, shopping, sporting events theatre and so much more. This professionally on-site managed property offers one and two-bedroom layouts with a controlled access entry. This U of M property is popular. Call to check availability and reserve your next home as these high-demand apartments go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Apartments have any available units?
410 Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Apartments have?
Some of 410 Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
410 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 410 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 410 Apartments offers parking.
Does 410 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Apartments have a pool?
No, 410 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 410 Apartments have accessible units?
No, 410 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
