410 6th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414 Marcy - Holmes
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 311 · Avail. Oct 1
$1,145
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,485
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft
Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,485
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 410 Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
410 6th St Apartments offers convenient, affordable college town living with immediate access to the bus line, restaurants, shopping, sporting events theatre and so much more. This professionally on-site managed property offers one and two-bedroom layouts with a controlled access entry. This U of M property is popular. Call to check availability and reserve your next home as these high-demand apartments go fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Apartments have any available units?
410 Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.