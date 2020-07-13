1346 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Loring Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
With a prime downtown location, The Maryland is just blocks from Loring Park, Nicollet Mall, and the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Maryland is one of the longest-standing buildings in the Loring Park neighborhood. Originally opened as the Hotel Maryland, it was a popular early-20th century destination for local and visiting celebrities. The building remained a hotel until the early 1970s. A major renovation was completed in 1982 by Schuett Investment Company. Aeon rehabilitated the property and added 15 new studios in 2015.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult application, $55 if applicant lived out of state of MN
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: On busline and parking ramp across the street has special rate for residents.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Maryland have any available units?
Maryland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.