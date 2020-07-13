All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Maryland
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

Maryland

1346 Lasalle Ave · (612) 324-0608
Location

1346 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maryland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
conference room
lobby
smoke-free community
With a prime downtown location, The Maryland is just blocks from Loring Park, Nicollet Mall, and the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Maryland is one of the longest-standing buildings in the Loring Park neighborhood. Originally opened as the Hotel Maryland, it was a popular early-20th century destination for local and visiting celebrities. The building remained a hotel until the early 1970s. A major renovation was completed in 1982 by Schuett Investment Company. Aeon rehabilitated the property and added 15 new studios in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult application, $55 if applicant lived out of state of MN
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: On busline and parking ramp across the street has special rate for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maryland have any available units?
Maryland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Maryland have?
Some of Maryland's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maryland currently offering any rent specials?
Maryland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maryland pet-friendly?
No, Maryland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does Maryland offer parking?
Yes, Maryland offers parking.
Does Maryland have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maryland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maryland have a pool?
No, Maryland does not have a pool.
Does Maryland have accessible units?
No, Maryland does not have accessible units.
Does Maryland have units with dishwashers?
No, Maryland does not have units with dishwashers.
