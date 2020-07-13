Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry alarm system conference room lobby smoke-free community

With a prime downtown location, The Maryland is just blocks from Loring Park, Nicollet Mall, and the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Maryland is one of the longest-standing buildings in the Loring Park neighborhood. Originally opened as the Hotel Maryland, it was a popular early-20th century destination for local and visiting celebrities. The building remained a hotel until the early 1970s. A major renovation was completed in 1982 by Schuett Investment Company. Aeon rehabilitated the property and added 15 new studios in 2015.