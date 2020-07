Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage guest suite key fob access sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to VUE Apartment Homes, a trendy community situated just southwest of the heart of downtown. If you’re looking for an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, that’s filled with amazing high-end features and amenities, the VUE will satisfy even the most discerning tastes. Located in a prime spot, our community makes it easy to get to work and school as well as take advantage of all the dining, shopping and entertainment that the Twin Cities has to offer.



Take your pick of spacious studios or one, two, or three-bedroom apartments. No matter which floor plan you choose, your new apartment will include first-class features like granite countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entries. Each home has been carefully designed with your needs in mind and features convenient amenities like in-suite washers, dryers, and spacious closets. Enjoy preparing gourmet meals in your roomy kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and pantry space. Take in the sights of down