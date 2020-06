Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Truly A Rare Opportunity to Live in High Demand Neighborhood of Prospect Park/East River Road. Close to The Mississippi River, The University Campus, Highway, Restaurants, Shops, Parks and the Arts. Private Mother in-law/Guest Suite with Kitchen and Bathroom w/Private entry access, Large Storage Room, Walk-In Closets, High ceilings, 2 Decks and a Porch, This One is Clean as a Whistle—and Move In Ready!