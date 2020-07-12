/
tangletown
305 Apartments for rent in Tangletown, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4712 Nicollet Avenue
4712 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this extremely well kept two bedroom plus loft off Nicollet Avenue in S. MPLS! The owner has spared no expenses when it comes to the finishes – every single aspect of this property has been refinished in some manner.
Results within 1 mile of Tangletown
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3845 Nicollet Avenue - 2
3845 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1226 sqft
Available for move-in between 8/1 - 8/15. Beautifully maintained upper unit in a duplex. Fresh paint, newly finished hardwood floors, gas range, dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the highlights of this unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301
5545 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 Available 09/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Available in September - This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom will be ready for move in in early September.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3841 Aldrich Avenue S
3841 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Incredible 3 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex for Rent near Lake Harriet!! Beautifully updated and maintained. Unit includes 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, huge open living/dining rooms, and updated kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Tangletown
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
249 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,246
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
