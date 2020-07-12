/
seward
Last updated July 12 2020
352 Apartments for rent in Seward, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
29 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2420 Seabury Avenue
2420 Seabury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1950 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse.Demand location! This first-floor unit in an all-brick duplex overlooks West River Parkway with recreational trails right outside your door.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2327 27th Ave S
2327 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1020 sqft
Located between Seward & Longfellow neighborhoods - one of the best neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Just 5-10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and a 2 minute drive across the Mississippi River into Saint Paul.
Results within 1 mile of Seward
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
93 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
East Village
1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
913 sqft
The East Village apartments are located in downtown Minneapolis, with a thriving lifestyle and access to major restaurants, theaters and shopping. The units have large kitchens, laundries, patios, balconies, dishwashers, and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
34 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 04:11pm
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated April 17 at 11:13pm
24 Units Available
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,115
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
914 sqft
We know how important home is—especially during these uncertain times. And we want our future residents to get a feel for their new home and community.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
811 Washington Avenue S
811 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown East at 811 Washington Avenue South, Ironclad offers the perfect blend of historic neighborhood character and elegant modern comfort.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 East 28th Street
2701 East 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1388 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Great unit for young professionals, graduate students, or small family. Unit is within walking distance of the West Bank.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
521 S 7th Street
521 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1473 sqft
A wall of windows! 2ND BATHROOM READY. This luxury condominium can be used for LIVE/WORK even as a full business with approval from the board.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1240 S 2nd Street
1240 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7th floor, south facing unit overlooking common lawn and patio area. The Legacy has top amenities providing you an elegant living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
740 Portland Avenue
740 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR, 2BA with great finishes and amazing location. Just one block from Skyway, 3 blocks from Downtown East Commons, Light Rail Station and US Bank Stadium, and 5 blocks from Nicollet Mall.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1120 S 2nd Street
1120 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and affordable 5th floor Stonebridge Lofts 2BR, 2BA now available in the heart of the Mill District, just steps from Gold Medal Park, The Guthrie Theatre, US Bank Stadium, Light Rail Station and West River Parkway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2750 Cedar Ave S Unit 105
2750 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this awesome two-bedroom, two-bath
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 10th Avenue
212 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,286
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Encore lends a coveted slice of urban riverbank and the prestigious nuance of the artistic liveliness that lies in the shadow of The Guthrie Theatre.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
240 Chicago Avenue
240 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East End is on Washington Avenue between Park and Chicago and has direct access to Trader Joes, Jimmy Johns, and Starbucks. Within a 5-block radius distinct East Town attractions include the Guthrie Theater, U.S.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
901 2nd Street S
901 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1140 sqft
Incredible views from this luxury condo in Downtown's most exclusive neighborhood - the Historic Mill District.
