Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 8/1 Walk to HCMC, Wells Fargo Towers or the U of M West Bank. This unit is completely updated. It comes with a full basement where the free laundry is. Great place for storage. Driveway parking or street permit parking. Located on a quiet dead end street.