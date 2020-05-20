All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 851 25th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
851 25th Ave Se
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:08 AM

851 25th Ave Se

851 Southeast 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

851 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with updated bathroom & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Great bedroom sizes! Large 2 car garage with additional off street parking. Completely fenced backyard. Pets accepted upon approval & with a separate pet deposit. Close to bus line & very bike friendly area! Close to Dinkytown, US bank Stadium, Both U of MN campuses! Roommate or family home! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease or longer

Use link to schedule showing. https://www.avail.co/s/14617

$45 application fee per adult
Background & credit check will be done

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 25th Ave Se have any available units?
851 25th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 25th Ave Se have?
Some of 851 25th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 25th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
851 25th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 25th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 25th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 851 25th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 851 25th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 851 25th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 25th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 25th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 851 25th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 851 25th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 851 25th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 851 25th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 25th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University