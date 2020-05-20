851 25th Ave Se

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with updated bathroom & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Great bedroom sizes! Large 2 car garage with additional off street parking. Completely fenced backyard. Pets accepted upon approval & with a separate pet deposit. Close to bus line & very bike friendly area! Close to Dinkytown, US bank Stadium, Both U of MN campuses! Roommate or family home! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease or longer
Use link to schedule showing. https://www.avail.co/s/14617
$45 application fee per adult
Background & credit check will be done