619 8th Street SE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

619 8th Street SE

619 8th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

619 8th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Come see this great Mill Trace 3BR, 2BA condo with 2 indoor heated parking stalls, located conveniently in the St. Anthony Main/Marcy Holmes neighborhood. Great location for residents needing access to U of M campus or northern suburbs. Unit features include open concept kitchen and living room floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances/granite/gas range, two full bathrooms, three large bedrooms with windows in each. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

