619 8th Street SE

Come see this great Mill Trace 3BR, 2BA condo with 2 indoor heated parking stalls, located conveniently in the St. Anthony Main/Marcy Holmes neighborhood. Great location for residents needing access to U of M campus or northern suburbs. Unit features include open concept kitchen and living room floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances/granite/gas range, two full bathrooms, three large bedrooms with windows in each. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.