All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5716 25th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5716 25th Avenue South
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5716 25th Avenue South

5716 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5716 25th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c8a81600e ---- South Nokomis Single Family Home with 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1,482 Square feet, and 2 Car Garage! Perfect South Minneapolis location only 5 blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minutes to Crosstown too! Finishes; Wood flooring, Neutral paint throughout with meticulous Kitchen Cabinetry. Main floor includes; Large Living Room, Formal Dining area, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms with a Fully refinished Bathroom as well! The upper level boasts of an Oasis 3rd Bedroom with walk in closet and built in Dresser Drawers. The basement holds the Washer and Dryer and massive floor for storage! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 18, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Usage Charge: $95 Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 25th Avenue South have any available units?
5716 25th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 25th Avenue South have?
Some of 5716 25th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 25th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5716 25th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 25th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 25th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5716 25th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5716 25th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5716 25th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5716 25th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 25th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5716 25th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5716 25th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5716 25th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 25th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 25th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University