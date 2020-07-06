5716 25th Avenue South

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c8a81600e ---- South Nokomis Single Family Home with 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1,482 Square feet, and 2 Car Garage! Perfect South Minneapolis location only 5 blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minutes to Crosstown too! Finishes; Wood flooring, Neutral paint throughout with meticulous Kitchen Cabinetry. Main floor includes; Large Living Room, Formal Dining area, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms with a Fully refinished Bathroom as well! The upper level boasts of an Oasis 3rd Bedroom with walk in closet and built in Dresser Drawers. The basement holds the Washer and Dryer and massive floor for storage! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 18, 2019 Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Trash Usage Charge: $95 Pet Policy: 2 under 45 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.