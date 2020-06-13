5416 32nd Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location! This 4 BR 2 bath Cape Cod family-home is close to park and Lake Nokomis.



Hardwood floors on main level and carpet in finished lower level as well as upstairs bedroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining room for family dinners.

There are 4 nice sized bedrooms. One very large bedroom on upper level, 2 nice sized bedrooms on main floor along with a full bath and then one bedroom in the basement. Basement also has a family room and full bath as well as laundry area.

Home has newer windows, newer furnace, and central air.

There is a nice 2 stall garage and back yard has deck and fenced yard.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



Cats and Dogs allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



