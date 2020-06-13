All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

5416 32nd Ave S

5416 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5416 32nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! This 4 BR 2 bath Cape Cod family-home is close to park and Lake Nokomis.

Hardwood floors on main level and carpet in finished lower level as well as upstairs bedroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining room for family dinners.
There are 4 nice sized bedrooms. One very large bedroom on upper level, 2 nice sized bedrooms on main floor along with a full bath and then one bedroom in the basement. Basement also has a family room and full bath as well as laundry area.
Home has newer windows, newer furnace, and central air.
There is a nice 2 stall garage and back yard has deck and fenced yard.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

Cats and Dogs allowed with owner approval with a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below). Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 32nd Ave S have any available units?
5416 32nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 32nd Ave S have?
Some of 5416 32nd Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 32nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5416 32nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 32nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 32nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5416 32nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5416 32nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 5416 32nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 32nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 32nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 5416 32nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5416 32nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5416 32nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 32nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 32nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
