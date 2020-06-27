All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

5028 Hiawatha Ave

5028 Hiawatha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Hiawatha Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

Short Term Rental, available 3/1/20 for 6 month lease.

Beautiful Victorian home set on a hill across the street from picturesque Minnehaha falls park. Classic Victorian style charm with modern amenities. Partially furnished home. Steps from the 50th street light rail station for an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis 15 minutes, airport 5 minutes, MOA 10 minutes and VA medical center 3 minutes. This home has forced air furnace, central A/C, heated garage and alarm system.

Main level has formal dining room, parlor with piano, living room, eat in kitchen, mud room / laundry room and powder room.

All four bedrooms on second level with two full baths. There are five beds total plus one crib. Second level has a charming balcony overlooking the park.

Lower level has ample storage cupboards, home office, 3/4 bathroom, utility room and closets.

There is a large heated two car garage. Schedule a viewing to step into this charming piece of history and take advantage of a prime location in Minneapolis. The home is in zone 2 for Minneapolis public schools. The neighborhood is East Nokomis/Minnehaha.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $9k, maximum of 6 occupants, no pets, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no subsidy housing.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have any available units?
5028 Hiawatha Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have?
Some of 5028 Hiawatha Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Hiawatha Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Hiawatha Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Hiawatha Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Hiawatha Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Hiawatha Ave offers parking.
Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 Hiawatha Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have a pool?
No, 5028 Hiawatha Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have accessible units?
No, 5028 Hiawatha Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Hiawatha Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Hiawatha Ave has units with dishwashers.
