5028 Hiawatha Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Short Term Rental, available 3/1/20 for 6 month lease.



Beautiful Victorian home set on a hill across the street from picturesque Minnehaha falls park. Classic Victorian style charm with modern amenities. Partially furnished home. Steps from the 50th street light rail station for an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis 15 minutes, airport 5 minutes, MOA 10 minutes and VA medical center 3 minutes. This home has forced air furnace, central A/C, heated garage and alarm system.



Main level has formal dining room, parlor with piano, living room, eat in kitchen, mud room / laundry room and powder room.



All four bedrooms on second level with two full baths. There are five beds total plus one crib. Second level has a charming balcony overlooking the park.



Lower level has ample storage cupboards, home office, 3/4 bathroom, utility room and closets.



There is a large heated two car garage. Schedule a viewing to step into this charming piece of history and take advantage of a prime location in Minneapolis. The home is in zone 2 for Minneapolis public schools. The neighborhood is East Nokomis/Minnehaha.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or $9k, maximum of 6 occupants, no pets, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no subsidy housing.



