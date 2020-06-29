All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Fremont

2825 Fremont Ave S · (612) 400-7018
Location

2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1110 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fremont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Finally, what you have been searching for...an affordable apartment with the LOOK and LOCATION you want! Minutes to the heart of Uptown and Lakes Area, furnished with granite counters (with peninsula bar seating), bamboo wood-look flooring, awesome kitchens with loads of cupboards (including a wine rack). Modern conveniences and an UPTOWN LOCATION that cannot be beat! Call today for an appointment to reserve your "classic modern" apartment in Uptown, Minneapolis today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fremont have any available units?
The Fremont has 9 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fremont have?
Some of The Fremont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
The Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fremont is pet friendly.
Does The Fremont offer parking?
Yes, The Fremont offers parking.
Does The Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fremont have a pool?
No, The Fremont does not have a pool.
Does The Fremont have accessible units?
No, The Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does The Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fremont has units with dishwashers.
