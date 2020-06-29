The Fremont

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.