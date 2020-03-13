All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4415 E 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4415 E 38th St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

4415 E 38th St

4415 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1st. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, walking distance to Mississippi Gorge and Minnehaha Regional Parks.

This home was remodeled in 2017, updates included renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New bathroom with marble floors and subway tile bath. Refinished wood floors and new roof.

Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and full bath.

Lower level is partially finished with family room. Detached 1 car garage.

Pet Policy : Cats and Dogs Under 20lbs with additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent. Limit to 1 Pet.

Requirements: Income must be 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history, no evictions, no criminal. This property doesn't participate in subsidy housing. Maximum 3 occupants.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 E 38th St have any available units?
4415 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 E 38th St have?
Some of 4415 E 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4415 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 E 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 E 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 4415 E 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 4415 E 38th St offers parking.
Does 4415 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 E 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 4415 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4415 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4415 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 E 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University