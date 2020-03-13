4415 E 38th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 1st. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, walking distance to Mississippi Gorge and Minnehaha Regional Parks.



This home was remodeled in 2017, updates included renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New bathroom with marble floors and subway tile bath. Refinished wood floors and new roof.



Main floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and full bath.



Lower level is partially finished with family room. Detached 1 car garage.



Pet Policy : Cats and Dogs Under 20lbs with additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent. Limit to 1 Pet.



Requirements: Income must be 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history, no evictions, no criminal. This property doesn't participate in subsidy housing. Maximum 3 occupants.



