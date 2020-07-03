4315 Bloomington Avenue South

Amenities

This side by side duplex features hardwoods throughout the main floor which features a family room, kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom, and a large bedroom that boasts a large closet to go with it.



Two big bedrooms downstairs as well as in unit laundry, and a door that walks right out to the shared backyard, driveway, and garage. Located minutes from Hiawatha Golf Course, Lake Hiawatha, Lake Nokomis.



Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.