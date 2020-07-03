All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 PM

4315 Bloomington Avenue South

4315 Bloomington Avenue
Location

4315 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/519ea35015 ----
This side by side duplex features hardwoods throughout the main floor which features a family room, kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom, and a large bedroom that boasts a large closet to go with it.

Two big bedrooms downstairs as well as in unit laundry, and a door that walks right out to the shared backyard, driveway, and garage. Located minutes from Hiawatha Golf Course, Lake Hiawatha, Lake Nokomis.

Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have any available units?
4315 Bloomington Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4315 Bloomington Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Bloomington Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Bloomington Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 Bloomington Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4315 Bloomington Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

