All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4143 2 Nd Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4143 2 Nd Avenue S
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

4143 2 Nd Avenue S

4143 2nd Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4143 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available Jan 15th! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home offers hardwood floors updated kitchen with S.S. appliances, private and spacious fully fenced backyard with paver patio for outdoor enjoyment, Oversized 2 car garage. Conveniently located less than 5 mins to Downtown Minneapolis, restaurants, entertainment, parks and public transportation. Easy access to 35W. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 650 +. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,450 Security Deposit: $1,450.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have any available units?
4143 2 Nd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have?
Some of 4143 2 Nd Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 2 Nd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4143 2 Nd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 2 Nd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 2 Nd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 2 Nd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University