4143 2 Nd Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Available Jan 15th! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home offers hardwood floors updated kitchen with S.S. appliances, private and spacious fully fenced backyard with paver patio for outdoor enjoyment, Oversized 2 car garage. Conveniently located less than 5 mins to Downtown Minneapolis, restaurants, entertainment, parks and public transportation. Easy access to 35W. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 650 +. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,450 Security Deposit: $1,450.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery