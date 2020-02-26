401 S 1st Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Enjoy amazing panoramic and ever changing views of the Mississippi River, St. Anthony Falls, and Stone Arch Bridge from this Riverwest 14th floor 1BR, 1BA, located in the heart of the Mill District. Interior unit features include stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, side by side washer/dryer, large bedroom with two walk-in closets, remodeled bathroom, large balcony and more! Riverwest Condos amenities include 24 hr. concierge/security desk, two community party rooms, large fitness center, large community patio and pool deck with grills and seating, free indoor guest parking. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable.