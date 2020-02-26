All apartments in Minneapolis
401 S 1st Street.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

401 S 1st Street

401 South 1st Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

401 South 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1409 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Enjoy amazing panoramic and ever changing views of the Mississippi River, St. Anthony Falls, and Stone Arch Bridge from this Riverwest 14th floor 1BR, 1BA, located in the heart of the Mill District. Interior unit features include stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, side by side washer/dryer, large bedroom with two walk-in closets, remodeled bathroom, large balcony and more! Riverwest Condos amenities include 24 hr. concierge/security desk, two community party rooms, large fitness center, large community patio and pool deck with grills and seating, free indoor guest parking. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 S 1st Street have any available units?
401 S 1st Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S 1st Street have?
Some of 401 S 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 S 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 S 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 401 S 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 S 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 401 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 S 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 401 S 1st Street has a pool.
Does 401 S 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 401 S 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

