Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed pet friendly sauna accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Cedars 94 offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Minneapolis, MN. The apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwasher and a patio or balcony. Within the community is a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, sauna, tanning, private courtyard and sun deck, business center, community room and onsite laundry. Extra storage and onsite laundry is available. Cedars 94 is in an ultra-convenient location in Minneapolis near downtown, the University of Minnesota, Augsburg College and Riverside Medical Center, shopping, dining and entertainment.