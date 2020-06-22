3800 East 40th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Welcome to 3800 40th Street in the heart of Longfellow! This side-by-side duplex offers quiet, private living and lives like a single family home. About the unit:

1,500 finished square feet + 500 sq ft laundry/storage room

3 bedrooms

1.25 baths Large, recently updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Recently remodeled lower level with family room and third bedroom. In-unit laundry Spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and enough space to easily accommodate king sized bed Ample closet and storage space throughout Hardwood floors throughout main level. Central AC and High efficiency furnace The Property:

Beautifully landscaped yard with charming paver patio complete with table, bistro lights and outdoor built-in fireplace! One garage stall is also included in the rent. Location:

Nestled in the Longfellow neighborhood with easy access to 38th Street light rail station, Minnehaha Falls and Mississippi River. Walk to nearby Riverview Theater, vintage stores and other local businesses. Rent: $1,250/month plus utilities and includes one garage stall

Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable/internet