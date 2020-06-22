All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3800 East 40th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3800 East 40th Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

3800 East 40th Street

3800 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3800 East 40th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Welcome to 3800 40th Street in the heart of Longfellow! This side-by-side duplex offers quiet, private living and lives like a single family home. About the unit:
1,500 finished square feet + 500 sq ft laundry/storage room
3 bedrooms
1.25 baths Large, recently updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, subway tile backsplash, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Recently remodeled lower level with family room and third bedroom. In-unit laundry Spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and enough space to easily accommodate king sized bed Ample closet and storage space throughout Hardwood floors throughout main level. Central AC and High efficiency furnace The Property:
Beautifully landscaped yard with charming paver patio complete with table, bistro lights and outdoor built-in fireplace! One garage stall is also included in the rent. Location:
Nestled in the Longfellow neighborhood with easy access to 38th Street light rail station, Minnehaha Falls and Mississippi River. Walk to nearby Riverview Theater, vintage stores and other local businesses. Rent: $1,250/month plus utilities and includes one garage stall
Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, cable/internet. Owners pay for water, trash and recycling.

Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, cable/internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 East 40th Street have any available units?
3800 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 East 40th Street have?
Some of 3800 East 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3800 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3800 East 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3800 East 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3800 East 40th Street offers parking.
Does 3800 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 3800 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3800 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 3800 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University