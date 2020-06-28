All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

3519 Harriet Avenue - 4

3519 Harriet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Harriet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated charming 2 bedroom apartment located in the greater uptown area. Newly updated bathroom and kitchen with new appliances. Original hardwood floors, natural wood work, built ins, and tons of natural light. A top floor unit located in a quiet 4 unit apartment building. Single car garage parking is included. Laundry and storage available in the basement. Pet Friendly.

-Landlord pays water and sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal

-Tenant pays gas, electricity, all other optional utilities (Cable, etc.)

For more information, please see our website at https://riverlakeinvestments.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have any available units?
3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 Harriet Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.
