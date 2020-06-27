3250 Humboldt Ave N

Amenities

Clean, Affordable 3 bd/ 2 ba Single Family Home in Folwell/Weber Camden Neighborhood! - Everything on your Checklist- including a great fenced in back yard for the inspired green thumb!

Check off the large living room, spacious dining room with beautiful built-in woodwork. Check off the updated kitchen with cabinet space and a large pantry, as weell as a large porch sits off the front of the house.

Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms with tons of closet space. The basement offers storage and laundry. Detached one car garage w/ automatic garage door.



Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



Pets allowed w/ breed restrictions and pet fees.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months. Longer leases preferred!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



