3250 Humboldt Ave N
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3250 Humboldt Ave N

3250 Humboldt Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Humboldt Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Clean, Affordable 3 bd/ 2 ba Single Family Home in Folwell/Weber Camden Neighborhood! - Everything on your Checklist- including a great fenced in back yard for the inspired green thumb!
Check off the large living room, spacious dining room with beautiful built-in woodwork. Check off the updated kitchen with cabinet space and a large pantry, as weell as a large porch sits off the front of the house.
Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms with tons of closet space. The basement offers storage and laundry. Detached one car garage w/ automatic garage door.

Tenants responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

Pets allowed w/ breed restrictions and pet fees.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Katie at 651-337-9050 to schedule a showing!

This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months. Longer leases preferred!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4221694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have any available units?
3250 Humboldt Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have?
Some of 3250 Humboldt Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Humboldt Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Humboldt Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Humboldt Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 Humboldt Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Humboldt Ave N offers parking.
Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 Humboldt Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have a pool?
No, 3250 Humboldt Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3250 Humboldt Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Humboldt Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Humboldt Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
