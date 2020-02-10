Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2824 Girard Ave S Available 05/01/19 Premium Uptown Location!! 3 Bedroom Home with Off-street parking & Private Laundry! Available 5/1! - This property is in the heart of Uptown and is a VERY short walk from bars, restaurants and shopping! Some of the great features of this home include:



- Spacious living room

- Stainless steel appliances

- Sun room

- Dishwasher

- Private Laundry

- Off-street Parking (2-car detached garage)

- Fenced in back yard

- Lots of storage space

- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

- AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required & the property owner reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement at any time provided 120-days written notice is given.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



