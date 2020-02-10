All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2824 Girard Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2824 Girard Ave S
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2824 Girard Ave S

2824 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2824 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2824 Girard Ave S Available 05/01/19 Premium Uptown Location!! 3 Bedroom Home with Off-street parking & Private Laundry! Available 5/1! - This property is in the heart of Uptown and is a VERY short walk from bars, restaurants and shopping! Some of the great features of this home include:

- Spacious living room
- Stainless steel appliances
- Sun room
- Dishwasher
- Private Laundry
- Off-street Parking (2-car detached garage)
- Fenced in back yard
- Lots of storage space
- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
- AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required & the property owner reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement at any time provided 120-days written notice is given.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2323362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Girard Ave S have any available units?
2824 Girard Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Girard Ave S have?
Some of 2824 Girard Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Girard Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Girard Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Girard Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Girard Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Girard Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Girard Ave S offers parking.
Does 2824 Girard Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Girard Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Girard Ave S have a pool?
No, 2824 Girard Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Girard Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2824 Girard Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Girard Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2824 Girard Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University