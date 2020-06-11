All apartments in Minneapolis
2819 Humboldt Ave N
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2819 Humboldt Ave N

2819 Humboldt Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Humboldt Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2819 Humboldt Ave N Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom house in MInneapolis - This is a wonderful hard to find 5 bedroom house in Minneapolis! Only 8-10 min from downtown!

The house features newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry on main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, updated bathroom, front and back porch, and much more!

This won't last long so set up a showing now! It won't last long.

You can click on request a tour to set up a showing now!

Elite Property Management Group
elitepropmgmt.com
763.445.2639

(RLNE4891037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have any available units?
2819 Humboldt Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have?
Some of 2819 Humboldt Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Humboldt Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Humboldt Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Humboldt Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Humboldt Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N offer parking?
No, 2819 Humboldt Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Humboldt Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have a pool?
No, 2819 Humboldt Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2819 Humboldt Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Humboldt Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Humboldt Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

