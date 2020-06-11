Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2819 Humboldt Ave N Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom house in MInneapolis - This is a wonderful hard to find 5 bedroom house in Minneapolis! Only 8-10 min from downtown!



The house features newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry on main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, updated bathroom, front and back porch, and much more!



This won't last long so set up a showing now! It won't last long.



You can click on request a tour to set up a showing now!



Elite Property Management Group

elitepropmgmt.com

763.445.2639



