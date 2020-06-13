2629 Benjamin St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom + Den/Dining room & 1 bathroom rambler in popular NE Mpls.

This home features all redone hardwood floors and new flooring in kitchen and bathroom. All new paint throughout.

Living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, as well as a 3rd room that could be either a den or dining room. Lower level is unfinished with washer and dryer.

There is a nice sun porch on the back of house that overlooks back yard for your summer/fall enjoyment.

There is also a two car detached garage.

Forced air heat and central air.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.



PETS -

Dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



No smoking.



No Section 8.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890