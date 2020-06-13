All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

2629 Benjamin St NE

2629 Benjamin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Benjamin Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom + Den/Dining room & 1 bathroom rambler in popular NE Mpls.
This home features all redone hardwood floors and new flooring in kitchen and bathroom. All new paint throughout.
Living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, as well as a 3rd room that could be either a den or dining room. Lower level is unfinished with washer and dryer.
There is a nice sun porch on the back of house that overlooks back yard for your summer/fall enjoyment.
There is also a two car detached garage.
Forced air heat and central air.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.

PETS -
Dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

No smoking.

No Section 8.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Benjamin St NE have any available units?
2629 Benjamin St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Benjamin St NE have?
Some of 2629 Benjamin St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Benjamin St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Benjamin St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Benjamin St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 Benjamin St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2629 Benjamin St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Benjamin St NE offers parking.
Does 2629 Benjamin St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Benjamin St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Benjamin St NE have a pool?
No, 2629 Benjamin St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Benjamin St NE have accessible units?
No, 2629 Benjamin St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Benjamin St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Benjamin St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

