Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2607 Emerson Ave S 1

2607 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 Bright, huge, traditional, hardwood Uptown duplex - Property Id: 140879

Huge, bright, beautiful, 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 1st floor, traditional duplex. Hardwood floors, original woodwork and built-ins. Large eat-in kitchen plus walk-in pantry, dining and living rooms; blinds throughout. All rooms are large, well laid-out with great flow. Off street parking, on-site laundry; storage in basement and garage avail. Large shared porches, front, back; large side yards, and garden; just a few blocks from Lake of the Isles and several parks. Non-smoking; pets negotiable. Tenants pays heat and electric (about $120/mo.); newly cabled, insulated and sided, with efficiency furnace. Kitchen is being upgraded further before this lease begins.

AVAILABLE: August 31/September 1st, 2019.

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, call for questions/appointments, do NOT text.

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY, August 10 & 11, from12-1:30PM each day. Bring ID.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140879p
Property Id 140879

(RLNE5048344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

