2607 Emerson Ave S 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 Bright, huge, traditional, hardwood Uptown duplex - Property Id: 140879



Huge, bright, beautiful, 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 1st floor, traditional duplex. Hardwood floors, original woodwork and built-ins. Large eat-in kitchen plus walk-in pantry, dining and living rooms; blinds throughout. All rooms are large, well laid-out with great flow. Off street parking, on-site laundry; storage in basement and garage avail. Large shared porches, front, back; large side yards, and garden; just a few blocks from Lake of the Isles and several parks. Non-smoking; pets negotiable. Tenants pays heat and electric (about $120/mo.); newly cabled, insulated and sided, with efficiency furnace. Kitchen is being upgraded further before this lease begins.



AVAILABLE: August 31/September 1st, 2019.



SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, call for questions/appointments, do NOT text.



OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY & SUNDAY, August 10 & 11, from12-1:30PM each day. Bring ID.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140879p

Property Id 140879



(RLNE5048344)