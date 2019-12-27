All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1814 North 44th Avenue Unit: 4

1814 44th Avenue North
Location

1814 44th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't worry about budgeting for heat or water bills... Your heat, water & trash are included! Enjoy an updated & HUGE eat-in kitchen with lots of cupboard space. The open living room features gorgeous hardwood floors & high ceilings. Unit also includes a detached 1 car garage.

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to set up a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $815, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $815, Available 10/5/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

