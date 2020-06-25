All apartments in Minneapolis
1101 University Ave Se
1101 University Ave Se

1101 University Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1101 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dinkytown

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Includes:

- Furniture: bed, couch, desk, dinner table, side table, television, television stand, clothing cabinet, file cabinet, lamps

- Appliances: stove, oven, microwave, toaster, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer

- Kitchen: granite countertops, double sink, garbage disposal

- Bathroom: toilet, sink, shower, fan

- Internet connection

- Parking space in underground garage

Apartment building amenities include:

- Courtyard, outdoor grilling areas

- Fitness studio

- Movie lounge

- Free printing

- Trash and recycling disposal

Monthly rate, including everything listed above, is $1,100, negotiable. Electricity and gas are billed separately, through Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, respectively.

For additional information about the apartment

Please email with inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 University Ave Se have any available units?
1101 University Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 University Ave Se have?
Some of 1101 University Ave Se's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 University Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1101 University Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 University Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 1101 University Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1101 University Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1101 University Ave Se offers parking.
Does 1101 University Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 University Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 University Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1101 University Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1101 University Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1101 University Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 University Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 University Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
