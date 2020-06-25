1101 University Ave Se

Amenities
Includes:
- Furniture: bed, couch, desk, dinner table, side table, television, television stand, clothing cabinet, file cabinet, lamps
- Appliances: stove, oven, microwave, toaster, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer
- Kitchen: granite countertops, double sink, garbage disposal
- Bathroom: toilet, sink, shower, fan
- Internet connection
- Parking space in underground garage
Apartment building amenities include:
- Courtyard, outdoor grilling areas
- Fitness studio
- Movie lounge
- Free printing
- Trash and recycling disposal
Monthly rate, including everything listed above, is $1,100, negotiable. Electricity and gas are billed separately, through Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, respectively.
For additional information about the apartment
Please email with inquiries.