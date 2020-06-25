1101 University Ave Se

Amenities

Includes:



- Furniture: bed, couch, desk, dinner table, side table, television, television stand, clothing cabinet, file cabinet, lamps



- Appliances: stove, oven, microwave, toaster, refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer



- Kitchen: granite countertops, double sink, garbage disposal



- Bathroom: toilet, sink, shower, fan



- Internet connection



- Parking space in underground garage



Apartment building amenities include:



- Courtyard, outdoor grilling areas



- Fitness studio



- Movie lounge



- Free printing



- Trash and recycling disposal



Monthly rate, including everything listed above, is $1,100, negotiable. Electricity and gas are billed separately, through Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, respectively.



For additional information about the apartment



Please email with inquiries.