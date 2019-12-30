105 E 37th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fba28a8006 ---- Pet Friendly 3 Bed/1 Bath House with 3 season porch Minneapolis! This cozy home has a fenced in yard, charming custom windows and great built-ins throughout the house. Also has a partially finished basement to make your own. The 3 spacious bedrooms and bathroom all on one level. Washer/dryer in unit! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max tenants - 5 Household rent to income ratio=30% Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant=All Snow/lawn care 2 pets (dogs or cats) with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fba28a8006 Located near parks, lakes, shopping, bike paths and entertainment close to uptown and blocks from freeway access. Enjoy the summer days with a large yard for entertaining.