All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 105 E 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
105 E 37th St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:50 AM

105 E 37th St

105 E 37th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

105 E 37th St, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fba28a8006 ---- Pet Friendly 3 Bed/1 Bath House with 3 season porch Minneapolis! This cozy home has a fenced in yard, charming custom windows and great built-ins throughout the house. Also has a partially finished basement to make your own. The 3 spacious bedrooms and bathroom all on one level. Washer/dryer in unit! Applicant must have viewed property in person in order to apply Must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No felonies or previous evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max tenants - 5 Household rent to income ratio=30% Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month Utilities paid by tenant=All Snow/lawn care 2 pets (dogs or cats) with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fba28a8006 Located near parks, lakes, shopping, bike paths and entertainment close to uptown and blocks from freeway access. Enjoy the summer days with a large yard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E 37th St have any available units?
105 E 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E 37th St have?
Some of 105 E 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
105 E 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 105 E 37th St offer parking?
No, 105 E 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 105 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 105 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 105 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 105 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University