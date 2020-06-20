1408 Lake Street Northeast

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated. Enjoy the new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker-style cabinets. Home features great natural light, fresh paint, new lighting, and hardwood flooring throughout. Tons of storage in a clean lower level. 1 garage stall included.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1410LakeViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

