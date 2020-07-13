Apartment List
/
MN
/
hopkins
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

36 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Hopkins, MN

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
9 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cobblecrest
2948 Wyoming Ave S - 004
2948 Wyoming Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
8 Units Available
Triangle
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
642 sqft
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$830
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Lynn Plaza was built in 1964, consisting of two beautiful cream colored brick buildings that are three stories within the Wolfe Park neighborhood of St. Louis Park City limits. • Uptown-Minneapolis is 1.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Sorensen
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
985 sqft
Looking for a clean, quiet place to come home to at an affordable price? Live at Boulevard 100 Apartments. You'll enjoy our St Louis Park location just minutes from Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Triangle
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$960
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Point was built in 1948 and is a quiet apartment complex of 5 apartment buildings located at the point of the Triangle Neighborhood within the St. Louis Park City limits. We are located across the street from Minneapolis – Uptown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 27 at 03:18pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 04:29pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
6 Units Available
Park Point
4300 Highway 7, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Point in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
2770 Xerxes Ave S - 1
2770 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
Free heat! 1 bedroom near the Lakes! Charming 1 bedroom located in Prime Kenwood Neighborhood-in between Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and Lake Calhoun! Free heat! Laundry in building.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$858
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
CARAG
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Loring Park
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$924
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Stevens Square
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$775
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
755 sqft
You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Loring Park
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment. Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
East Isles
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$869
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
800 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Village Creek
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopkins rents held steady over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Hopkins over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased in Hopkins, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHopkins 3 BedroomsHopkins Apartments under $1,000Hopkins Apartments under $1,100
    Hopkins Apartments with BalconyHopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with GymHopkins Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHopkins Apartments with Parking
    Hopkins Apartments with PoolHopkins Apartments with Washer-DryerHopkins Dog Friendly ApartmentsHopkins Pet Friendly PlacesHopkins Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
    Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
    Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
    Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
    Metropolitan State University