Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN

Finding an apartment in Hopkins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$890
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
934 Westbrooke Way
934 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 2 bedroom unit in a great location! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/934-westbrooke-way-hopkins-mn-55343-usa/0e2b3e1b-c29b-4abf-acef-3b466fd74ea4 (RLNE5768961)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
754 8th Avenue South
754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly! Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Westbrooke Way
1008 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
918 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1BA apartment is available for a 7/1 move in! Water, Gas, Trash INCLUDED!! Great Hopkins location, 1 Mile from downtown! Directly next door to Westbrook Archery Range.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$958
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$995
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Parkwood Knolls
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,106
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,295
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Minnehaha
39 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1665 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Cobblecrest
1 Unit Available
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111
8400 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
15 Units Available
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wolfe Park
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
City Guide for Hopkins, MN

Hopkins was originally named West Minneapolis, but a little misunderstanding changed the name forever: The towns first postmaster, Harley H. Hopkins, allowed the first train station to be built on his land, as long as the station said "Hopkins" on it. Disembarking guests thought the town was named Hopkins, and the name stuck. We think Harley knew what he was doing all along.

Hopkins is a small suburb just west of Minneapolis. The town covers just over 4 square miles and is home to almost 18,000 people. If you were hoping Hopkins is a small town in the country, you're be out of luck. Hopkins tends to feel much bigger than it is because of the town's proximity to Minneapolis and other suburbs (Edina, Brooklyn Park), sometimes making town boundaries feel fuzzy. Well, we're all one, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hopkins, MN

Finding an apartment in Hopkins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

