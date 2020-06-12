Apartment List
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN

Downtown Hopkins
17 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1043 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
8 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
11 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
934 Westbrooke Way
934 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 2 bedroom unit in a great location! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/934-westbrooke-way-hopkins-mn-55343-usa/0e2b3e1b-c29b-4abf-acef-3b466fd74ea4 (RLNE5768961)

1 Unit Available
1029 Smetana Road - 1, Apt. 6
1029 Smetana Road, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
Upper level Meadow Creek Condo for rent. Fantastic location in Hopkins close to shopping, highways and down town Minneapolis. Amenities include workout room, tennis courts and out door pool. Please respond by email. No pets allowed. No smoking.

1 Unit Available
902 9th Avenue South, Apt. 2 - 1
902 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Completely updated main floor 2 bedroom condo in Valley Park. Comes with one spot of assigned parking. Access to an outdoor pool. Close to shopping and highways. No calls - emails only.

1 Unit Available
805 Smetana Road, Apt.7
805 Smetana Road, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
924 sqft
Fantastic Meadow Creek Condo! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit. Vaulted ceilings! Pool and exercise room access. Close to shopping, schools, parks, city bus line and restaurants.

Avenues West
1 Unit Available
255 18th Ave N. - 1
255 18th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Updated 2bed/2bath Duplex -Hopkins! Beautifully Updated 2 bed/2 bath Hopkins Duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. Unit comes with 1 garage space.

1 Unit Available
1008 Westbrooke Way
1008 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
918 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1BA apartment is available for a 7/1 move in! Water, Gas, Trash INCLUDED!! Great Hopkins location, 1 Mile from downtown! Directly next door to Westbrook Archery Range.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Parkwood Knolls
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Londonderry
29 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
1 of 25

16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.

Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6973 Langford Drive - 1
6973 Langford Court, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Exceptional fully rehabbed 2 bed 2 bath condo in excellent location in Edina. The photos just don't do this property justice. Natural stone, hard wood floors, balcony, attached garage, stainless steel appliances.

Cobblecrest
1 Unit Available
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 111
8400 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopkins rents increased over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopkins, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased slightly in Hopkins, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Hopkins.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

