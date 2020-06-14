112 Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN with gym
Hopkins was originally named West Minneapolis, but a little misunderstanding changed the name forever: The towns first postmaster, Harley H. Hopkins, allowed the first train station to be built on his land, as long as the station said "Hopkins" on it. Disembarking guests thought the town was named Hopkins, and the name stuck. We think Harley knew what he was doing all along.
Hopkins is a small suburb just west of Minneapolis. The town covers just over 4 square miles and is home to almost 18,000 people. If you were hoping Hopkins is a small town in the country, you're be out of luck. Hopkins tends to feel much bigger than it is because of the town's proximity to Minneapolis and other suburbs (Edina, Brooklyn Park), sometimes making town boundaries feel fuzzy. Well, we're all one, right? See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hopkins renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.