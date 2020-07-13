Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

Brentwood Park is located near Hopkins Crossroad and 394 and bus lines for easy access to downtown Minneapolis. Our spacious apartments and townhomes feature central heat and air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The 2 bedroom townhome-style homes have three floors and include a washer and dryer, private entries and your own backyard. Within the community are garages and off-street parking, onsite laundry and playground. Your pet is also welcome at Brentwood Park.