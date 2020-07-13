All apartments in Hopkins
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments

1301 Highway 7 · (952) 800-7307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN 55305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 615-11 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 088 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Brentwood Park is located near Hopkins Crossroad and 394 and bus lines for easy access to downtown Minneapolis. Our spacious apartments and townhomes feature central heat and air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The 2 bedroom townhome-style homes have three floors and include a washer and dryer, private entries and your own backyard. Within the community are garages and off-street parking, onsite laundry and playground. Your pet is also welcome at Brentwood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45 per personapplication fee,
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20-$50
restrictions: Please call us for details!
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20-$50
restrictions: Please call us for the complete list!
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot. Garage available for a nominal fee.
Storage Details: small storage available near laundry room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have any available units?
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have?
Some of Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments offers parking.
Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have a pool?
No, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments has units with dishwashers.
