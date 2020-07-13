Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments

Amenities
Brentwood Park is located near Hopkins Crossroad and 394 and bus lines for easy access to downtown Minneapolis. Our spacious apartments and townhomes feature central heat and air conditioning, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The 2 bedroom townhome-style homes have three floors and include a washer and dryer, private entries and your own backyard. Within the community are garages and off-street parking, onsite laundry and playground. Your pet is also welcome at Brentwood Park.