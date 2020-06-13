157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN

Apartment List
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.

Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1410 Lake Street Northeast
1410 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.

Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
754 8th Avenue South
754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly! Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight.

Avenues West
1 Unit Available
317 15th Avenue N
317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street.

Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Street Northeast
1408 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Aquila
1 Unit Available
8214 West 35th Street
8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters,

Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
2033 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
11 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1490 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1517 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Cedar Isles - Dean
16 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1460 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
West Calhoun
19 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1758 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.

June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hopkins rents increased over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopkins, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased slightly in Hopkins, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Hopkins.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

